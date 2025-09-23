Police stop rider and seize vehicle for not displaying L plate while holding provisional licence in Hastings

A vehicle was seized in Hastings after police stopped a rider in the town for not displaying an L plate while only holding a provisional licence.

The Roads Policing Unit stopped the rider on Tuesday, September 23 on a patrol throughout the town.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “During an inspection of the vehicle, officers found the rear tyre was extremely worn, so much so that they couldn’t even take a tread depth measurement. It was also dangerously under-inflated, reading just 11 PSI.

"The vehicle was seized, a PG9 prohibition was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) and a Vehicle Defect Rectification Scheme (VDRS) was issued.

“Keeping unsafe vehicles off the road helps protect everyone. Please check your tyres and documents before riding.”