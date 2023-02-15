Officers were seen taking plastic sacks filled with cannabis from a building in Purbeck Place, near Littlehampton Railway station this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve seized a significant quantity of cannabis plants from a house in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, this afternoon following a report from a member of public. An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is asked to contact us online or via 101, quoting serial 601 of 14/02.”