Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police take huge amounts of cannabis from Littlehampton property

Sussex Police have taken huge amounts of cannabis from a Littlehampton property today (Wednesday, February 15).

By Joe Stack
16 minutes ago
Updated 15th Feb 2023, 5:57pm

Officers were seen taking plastic sacks filled with cannabis from a building in Purbeck Place, near Littlehampton Railway station this afternoon.

Hundreds of plants were reportedly taken.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve seized a significant quantity of cannabis plants from a house in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, this afternoon following a report from a member of public. An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is asked to contact us online or via 101, quoting serial 601 of 14/02.”

No arrests have been made.

1. WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

2. WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

3. WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

4. WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

WEED FACTORY PURBECK PLACE LITTLEHAMPTON 100'S OF WEED PLANTS SEIZED

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2