Police take huge amounts of cannabis from Littlehampton property
Sussex Police have taken huge amounts of cannabis from a Littlehampton property today (Wednesday, February 15).
Officers were seen taking plastic sacks filled with cannabis from a building in Purbeck Place, near Littlehampton Railway station this afternoon.
Hundreds of plants were reportedly taken.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’ve seized a significant quantity of cannabis plants from a house in Purbeck Place, Littlehampton, this afternoon following a report from a member of public. An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is asked to contact us online or via 101, quoting serial 601 of 14/02.”
No arrests have been made.