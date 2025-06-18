Police have targeted 'inconsiderate and unsafe' parkers outside a Hastings primary school.

Police target 'inconsiderate and unsafe' parking outside Hastings primary school
A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "On Friday afternoon, we attended Ark Blacklands Primary Academy following multiple reports of inconsiderate and unsafe parking in the area.
"Our presence was welcomed by school staff, parents, and local residents, who expressed appreciation for the support in addressing ongoing concerns.
"During the visit, several drivers were spoken to and reminded of the importance of adhering to parking regulations, particularly in relation to restricted zones and blocking residential driveways.
"These conversations served as an opportunity to educate and encourage safer, more respectful parking practices.
"We are committed to ensuring the safety of children around schools. As such, further visits to schools across Hastings are planned, during which enforcement action will be taken where necessary."