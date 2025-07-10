Police have targeted speeding drivers near a Hastings school.

A Hastings Police spokesperson said: "We’ve received reports from residents on Filsham Road, regarding concerns about vehicles travelling at excessive speeds, particularly worrying given the close proximity of a local school.

"In response, we deployed our Speed Indicator Device (SID) to monitor and educate drivers about the importance of safe speeds. This tool not only helps us gather data but also serves as a visible reminder to motorists to check their speed and drive responsibly."

They added: "During our deployment, we found over 10 vehicles travelling close to 40mph, well above the typical 30mph limit for residential areas. This level of speeding poses a serious risk, especially to children and other vulnerable road users.

"Our Message to Drivers:

"• Slow down near schools and residential areas. Children can be unpredictable, and lower speeds give you more time to react.

"• Stay alert to signage and speed limits. These are in place to protect everyone.

"• Remember: speed limits are not targets. Driving at a safe speed for the conditions is always the priority.

"We want to reassure the community that we take these concerns seriously. Our goal is not just enforcement, but education, to ensure everyone gets home safely.

"If you're worried about speeding in your neighbourhood, you can take an active role in making your community safer by joining or starting a Community Speed Watch (CSW) team. These volunteer-led groups work in partnership with local police to monitor vehicle speeds and raise awareness about road safety.

"To learn more about how to get involved or to set up a team in your area, please visit the official Community Speed Watch website: https://orlo.uk/9p01N"