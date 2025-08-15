Police have targeted a St Leonards road after concerns were raised about speeding drivers.

Hastings Police said people reported vehicles speeding along Filsham Road.

A spokesperson said: "During our operation, several vehicles were recorded travelling at speeds over 37 MPH - well above the limit for a residential area.

"This is unacceptable and poses a serious risk to pedestrians, especially children."

They added: "Speed limits exist to protect lives. Even a few miles per hour over the limit can significantly increase the likelihood and severity of a collision. In residential areas, the consequences can be tragic. We will continue to educate drivers on the dangers of speeding and, where necessary, take enforcement action to ensure safety.

"Please drive responsibly. Stick to the speed limit. Help us keep all our communities safe for everyone."