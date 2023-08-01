Police worked together with a bar in Worthing to search people for weapons as part of its crackdown on knife crime in the town.

Following several recent incidents in the town centre, officers set up a knife arch at Manuka Bar in Portland Road last Friday (July 28).

During the evening, customers of the bar were required to walk through the metal detector before entering.

Officers engaged with more than 450 members of the public during the evening and said they were ‘pleased to report’ that they did not detect or recover any weapons.

Police have teamed up with a bar in Worthing to search people for weapons as part of its crackdown on knife crime in the town. Photo: Adur and Worthing Police

Though five searches did result in the seizure of drugs, police added.

The activity was part of Sussex Police’s ‘summer crackdown’ on knife crime and serious violence, known as Operation Valley, which is taking place until August 26.