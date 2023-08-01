Following several recent incidents in the town centre, officers set up a knife arch at Manuka Bar in Portland Road last Friday (July 28).
During the evening, customers of the bar were required to walk through the metal detector before entering.
Officers engaged with more than 450 members of the public during the evening and said they were ‘pleased to report’ that they did not detect or recover any weapons.
Though five searches did result in the seizure of drugs, police added.
The activity was part of Sussex Police’s ‘summer crackdown’ on knife crime and serious violence, known as Operation Valley, which is taking place until August 26.
A spokesperson for Adur and Worthing Police said: “We will be continuing to use knife arches across Sussex in the coming weeks to disrupt and prosecute offenders.”