Police teams across Crawley and Mid Sussex have arrested more 100 individuals this week for a number of offences – including drug possession, burglary, and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Police said residents can expect to see an increase in police patrols across the road networks following the launch of Operation Limit – Sussex Police’s winter drink and drug driving campaign, which launched this month.

The force are also encouraging communities to call 999 if they see anyone taking the wheel after drinking or taking drugs.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Another busy week for teams across #Crawley and #MidSussex with 113 individuals arrested across your towns for offences including; burglary, drug possession, ABH, warrant for arrest, theft, drunk and disorderly, and several for separate drug/drink driving arrests.

“Our #OpLimit winter drink and drug driving campaign launched this month - Residents can expect to see an increase in police patrols across the road networks as we tackle those who continue to put not only their own lives, but the lives of others at risk by taking to the roads under the influence of either alcohol or drugs.

“Report online or

“Call 101 (non-emergencies)

“Call 999 in an emergency (for crime in action).”