Police to conduct patrols at Hailsham Tesco following reports of ‘unacceptable and anti-social behaviour from youths’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 12:24 BST
Officers from Sussex Police are set to patrol around Tesco in Hailsham following reports of ‘unacceptable and anti-social behaviour from youths’.

Police confirmed that they would be working with the store in North Street in ‘managing’ the anti-social behaviour.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers have been working closely with Tesco in Hailsham, following unacceptable and anti-social behaviour from youths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"With incidents typically occurring before and after school, officers have had to step in to assist Tesco in managing such behaviours. You may see us patrolling the area and the store to keep youth ASB to a minimum.

"Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated in our community. If you see or hear something we need to know about, please call us on 101 or report online here.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice