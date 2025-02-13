Police to conduct patrols at Hailsham Tesco following reports of ‘unacceptable and anti-social behaviour from youths’
Police confirmed that they would be working with the store in North Street in ‘managing’ the anti-social behaviour.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers have been working closely with Tesco in Hailsham, following unacceptable and anti-social behaviour from youths.
"With incidents typically occurring before and after school, officers have had to step in to assist Tesco in managing such behaviours. You may see us patrolling the area and the store to keep youth ASB to a minimum.
"Anti-social behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated in our community. If you see or hear something we need to know about, please call us on 101 or report online here.”