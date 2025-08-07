Police to conduct targeted patrols following anti-social and dangerous driving of e-scooters in Eastbourne
A spokesperson for the force confirmed that the patrols would take place as a result of community reporting of the issue of dangerous and anti-social driving.
The spokesperson added: “Your Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting targeted patrols to not only educate, but enforce seizures of such vehicles should they be witnessed by officers being used illegally.
“We understand the effects anti-social behaviour (ASB) can, and does have on communities; we continue to encourage residents to report incidents of ASB driving to us online or by calling 101 - all community reports help to direct these types of proactive patrols and activities to address your concerns.
“For owners of such scooters please be advised; it's not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it is illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces, such as parks, street pavements, and shopping centres.
“If you use a privately-owned e-scooter in public, you risk the vehicle being seized under S.165 Road Traffic Act 1988 for having no insurance.
“If you cause serious harm to another person whilst riding an e-scooter, the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.”