Police urge driver involved in East Sussex collision to come forward

Published 17th Jul 2024, 17:31 BST
Sussex Police have urged the driver involved in a collision with a pedestrian in East Sussex to come forward.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 5 at 9.30am on Chichester Drive East junction with the A259 Marine Drive Saltdean.

Police said that a 83-year-old woman was hit by a dark blue car as it turned from Marine Drive into the junction.

The driver stopped initially and it was believed the pedestrian had sustained minor injuries. It was later established that she had suffered a broken hip, police added.

Sussex Police have urged the driver involved in a collision with a pedestrian in East Sussex to come forward.

Paul Wood from the collision process unit said: “We are asking for the driver of the blue car involved to come forward and would also like to hear from any other witnesses who saw the collision or have any dashcam footage of it.”

“If you can help our investigation, please email [email protected] quoting CRaSH 1461147.”

