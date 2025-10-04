Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing Fishbourne man with links to Arundel, Bognor, Brighton and Chichester

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
Police are ‘urgently seeking’ a missing man from Fishbourne who has links to Arundel, Bognor, Brighton and Chichester.

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 33-year-old James, who was last seen at around 10pm on Thursday, October 2.

Most Popular

James also has links to Southampton and Portsmouth, the force added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately.

Police are urgently seeking to find James who has been reported missing from Fishbourne. Picture courtesy of Sussex Policeplaceholder image
Police are urgently seeking to find James who has been reported missing from Fishbourne. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to find James who has been reported missing from Fishbourne.

“The 33-year-old was last seen at about 10pm on 2 October.

“James is 6' with blond hair, his last clothing is not known at this stage.

“We believe he has previous links to Arundel and Bognor, as well as links to Brighton, Chichester, Southampton and Portsmouth.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 999 and quote serial 1425 of 02/10.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice