Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing Fishbourne man with links to Arundel, Bognor, Brighton and Chichester

Police are ‘urgently seeking’ a missing man from Fishbourne who has links to Arundel, Bognor, Brighton and Chichester.

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of 33-year-old James, who was last seen at around 10pm on Thursday, October 2.

James also has links to Southampton and Portsmouth, the force added.

Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 immediately.

“James is 6' with blond hair, his last clothing is not known at this stage.

