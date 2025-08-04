Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing man from Lewes

By Matt Pole
Published 4th Aug 2025, 17:18 BST
Sussex Police are ‘urgently seeking’ a missing man from Lewes.

The force are seeking to locate Shawn.

Sussex Police are ‘concerned for his welfare’, and have asked anyone who see him or knows his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to find Shawn who is missing from Lewes.

Police are urgently seeking to find Shawn who is missing from Lewes. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Police are urgently seeking to find Shawn who is missing from Lewes. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“He is 5’9” with black hair and usually wears a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

“Officers are concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 539 of 04/08.”

