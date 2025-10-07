Police ‘urgently seeking’ missing teen who ‘could now be in Crawley’
The force are seeking to locate 16-year-old Jahil, who was last seen in North London at around 11.10pm on Friday, October 3.
Police have asked anyone who sees Jahil or knows his whereabouts to dial 999 immediately.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are urgently seeking to find Jahil who is missing from North London.
“The 16-year-old was last seen at around 11.10pm, on Friday (3 October) in North London.
“However, we believe he could now be in Crawley.
“He is 5’8” and was last seen wearing a leather-look blue-hooded jacket, black joggers with white cuffs, white shocks, black trainers and a black hat or balaclava.
“Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts should call 999 immediately quoting serial 254 of 06/10.”