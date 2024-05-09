Police use taser after reports of man with knife in St Leonards
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers used a taser after reports of man with knife in St Leonards, police said.
Sussex Police said the incident happened in Blackman Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (May 7).
A man was arrested and taken into custody, police added.
A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to reports of a man with a knife in Blackman Avenue, St Leonards at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (May 7).
“A 47-year-old man was safely detained with the use of taser and was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 787 of 07/05.”