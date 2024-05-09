Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers used a taser after reports of man with knife in St Leonards, police said.

Sussex Police said the incident happened in Blackman Avenue on Tuesday afternoon (May 7).

A man was arrested and taken into custody, police added.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to reports of a man with a knife in Blackman Avenue, St Leonards at around 2.30pm on Tuesday (May 7).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

“A 47-year-old man was safely detained with the use of taser and was arrested on suspicion of affray and taken to custody.