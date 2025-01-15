Police vow to 'relentlessly pursue' violent attackers after man 'seriously injured' in street stabbing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are vowing to ‘relentlessly pursue’ anyone committing violent attacks after two incidents in Crawley in which a man was left with ‘serious’ injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

It follows an attack in Curteys Walk, Bewbush, at around 8.40pm on January 2 when a 22-year-old local man was stabbed and taken to hospital with serious ‘but not life changing’ injuries.

A further incident happened near Bewbush shops around 3pm on Monday (January 13) but police say that ‘no injuries were recorded on this occasion’ – although a number of people were arrested.

A 16-year-old boy from Crawley has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article in public. Another 16-year-old boy from Crawley was arrested and charged with wounding with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of possessing a bladed article in public.

Police say that one of the attacks happened in Curteys Walk, Bewbush

A third 16-year-old boy was also charged with wounding with intent and possessng a bladed article in public. All three were due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (January 15).

A 44-year-old woman from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on conditional bail until April 14, pending further enquiries.

A 13-year-old girl from Crawley, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and common assault, has also been released on conditional bail until April 14 pending further enquiries.

Police say they believe the two incidents are linked involving people known to each other, and there is no known risk to the wider public but officers will continue to provide a high visibility presence in the area.

Crawley District Commander Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: ”We are aware of these violent incidents that have resulted in significant injuries to the victim. Police will not tolerate this sort of behaviour, and the above arrests and outcomes reflect the robust response taken.

“Anyone committing serious violence will be relentlessly pursued and prosecuted for offences.

“We will maintain a high visibility police presence in the area, and we continue to work with our colleagues in the Safer Crawley Partnership in response to this. I would encourage residents and communities to help us with information in regard to the above.”

Anyone with any information or video footage of either incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1092 of 02/01 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.