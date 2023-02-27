Police wish to locate a man in connection with their investigation into an suspected stabbing in Bexhill on Friday night (February 24).

Officers were called to London Road, Bexhill at about 11.50pm over reports of an altercation outside a premises.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, consistent with a stabbing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have appealed to locate Connor Hyland-Whiting in connection with the incident.

Officers have appealed to locate Connor Hyland-Whiting in connection with the incident.

According to the Police, the 24-year-old has links to the Hastings and Bexhill areas.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad