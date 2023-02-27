Edit Account-Sign Out
Police want to find man in connection with suspected stabbing in Bexhill

Police wish to locate a man in connection with their investigation into an suspected stabbing in Bexhill on Friday night (February 24).

By Frankie Elliott
10 hours ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 3:02pm

Officers were called to London Road, Bexhill at about 11.50pm over reports of an altercation outside a premises.

Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, consistent with a stabbing.

Officers have appealed to locate Connor Hyland-Whiting in connection with the incident.

According to the Police, the 24-year-old has links to the Hastings and Bexhill areas.

Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online and quote Operation Beck.