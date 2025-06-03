Police want to identify man after multiple attempted vehicle break-ins in Crowborough

Sussex Police have announced they are hoping to identify a man following reports of multiple attempted car break-ins in Crowborough.

Police said two incidents happened on Sunday, April 13, at around 8.30am.

They said the suspect was described as having facial hair, wearing a white hoodie and carrying a white bag.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was reportedly seen attempting to break into a car at a residence in Crowborough Hill, Crowborough. He was disturbed by the property owner before he managed to gain entry to the vehicle. He left the area soon afterwards. The suspect was then reported to have attempted to break into another car at a property in Green Lane, Crowborough, and was seen searching through the bins.

“Officers are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may be able to identify the man or provide relevant information such as mobile phone or CCTV footage is asked to come forward. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by dialling 101, quoting serial 266 of 13/04.”