Eastbourne police said it has received reports recently from residents who have experienced ‘computer problem cold-calling scams’.

‘Computer problem cold-calling scams’ are where scammers use scare tactics to trick people into unnecessary technical support services to supposedly fix a device or software problem that don't exist, officers explained.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “At best the scammers are trying to get you to pay them to ‘fix’ a nonexistent problem with your device or software - at worst, they're trying to steal your personal or financial information.

“If you allow them remote access into your computer to perform this ‘fix’ they will often install malware, ransomware or other unwanted programs that can steal your information or damage your data or device - or require money to remove malwares or ransomwares which they have unknowingly installed on your machine.”

Sussex Police

Residents are urged to hang up immediately, block the number and report the scam to Action Fraud online or by calling 0300 123 2040.

