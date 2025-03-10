Police warn of 'zero-tolerance' in crackdown on speeding drivers in St Leonards
Officers joined Community Speed Watch (CSW) volunteers in Harley Shute Road, St Leonards, to monitor traffic speeds.
A spokesperson for Hastings Police said on its Facebook page: ‘We identified more than 27 vehicles travelling in excess of 36 mph, with one vehicle recorded at 43 mph.
"All motorists found exceeding the speed limit will be contacted by Sussex Police.
"We maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards those who endanger others on our roads, and we shall continue to take appropriate action against offenders.
“If you would like to report anti-social driving, please visit the Op Crackdown website here https://orlo.uk/KlPCO
“If you would like to join a CSW group or create your own group in the area you live, please visit CSW online here https://orlo.uk/1KKKQ”
