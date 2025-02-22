Police warn parents about underage drinking in Brighton

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 11:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police in Brighton and Hove have issued a warning to parents after spotting a rise in underage drinking.

Police officers ‘love seeing children and young people out enjoying themselves’ but ‘we want them to do so safe and sober’.

"Calling the parents of Brighton & Hove,” a social media post read, on Friday, February 21.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is half term this week...do you know where your children are?

Police have issued a warning to parents after spotting a rise in underage drinking. Photo: Brighton and Hove PolicePolice have issued a warning to parents after spotting a rise in underage drinking. Photo: Brighton and Hove Police
Police have issued a warning to parents after spotting a rise in underage drinking. Photo: Brighton and Hove Police

“We are seeing underage drinking, younger children out and about unsupervised and antisocial behaviour in the city.

“Please talk to your children about alcohol, the law, the physical and social effects of drinking and the dangers it can present.”

Police said officer are out and about this weekend, working 24/7, and ‘will ensure we play our part in keeping all of the residents and visitors safe’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They added: “Please help us and check in with your children if they are out, especially at night time.

"Thank you for your support and remember you can report a crime online, via 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice