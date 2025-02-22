Police warn parents about underage drinking in Brighton
Police officers ‘love seeing children and young people out enjoying themselves’ but ‘we want them to do so safe and sober’.
"Calling the parents of Brighton & Hove,” a social media post read, on Friday, February 21.
"It is half term this week...do you know where your children are?
“We are seeing underage drinking, younger children out and about unsupervised and antisocial behaviour in the city.
“Please talk to your children about alcohol, the law, the physical and social effects of drinking and the dangers it can present.”
Police said officer are out and about this weekend, working 24/7, and ‘will ensure we play our part in keeping all of the residents and visitors safe’.
They added: “Please help us and check in with your children if they are out, especially at night time.
"Thank you for your support and remember you can report a crime online, via 101 or in an emergency dial 999.”