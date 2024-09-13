Police in Sussex are warning residents to be vigilant after people received scam texts, claiming that they must pay a parking fine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Facebook post, shared by a number of police forces, said the scam text directs users to a fake government website.

The website threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have been made aware of people receiving parking fines by text, which direct the users to a fake government website,” a police spokesperson said.

The police shared this screenshot of the fake website, which threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.

"Depending on where the parking fine has occurred, this is normally paid through a district/borough council.

“Please always check before providing any details.”

You can get a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for parking from the police, local council or Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

You can pay an FPN online. Check the ticket for other ways to pay. Click here to read more.