Police warn Sussex residents about fake parking fine threats

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:57 BST
Police in Sussex are warning residents to be vigilant after people received scam texts, claiming that they must pay a parking fine.

A Facebook post, shared by a number of police forces, said the scam text directs users to a fake government website.

The website threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have been made aware of people receiving parking fines by text, which direct the users to a fake government website,” a police spokesperson said.

The police shared this screenshot of the fake website, which threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.placeholder image
The police shared this screenshot of the fake website, which threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.

"Depending on where the parking fine has occurred, this is normally paid through a district/borough council.

“Please always check before providing any details.”

You can get a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for parking from the police, local council or Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).

You can pay an FPN online. Check the ticket for other ways to pay. Click here to read more.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice