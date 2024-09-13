Police warn Sussex residents about fake parking fine threats
A Facebook post, shared by a number of police forces, said the scam text directs users to a fake government website.
The website threatened those reading that they would get a court order demanding payment if they do not pay a charge certificate within 14 days.
"We have been made aware of people receiving parking fines by text, which direct the users to a fake government website,” a police spokesperson said.
"Depending on where the parking fine has occurred, this is normally paid through a district/borough council.
“Please always check before providing any details.”
You can get a fixed penalty notice (FPN) for parking from the police, local council or Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
You can pay an FPN online. Check the ticket for other ways to pay.