Police said this morning (Thursday, November 3) that they have received reports about these incidents in the Haywards Heath area.

A police spokesperson said: “If you see anyone acting suspiciously around parked vehicles, report it to the Police immediately on 101 – if you think it is a crime in action and a theft is occurring call 999.”

Police have also issued some advice to the public. They said signs that a catalytic converter theft is being committed include: a vehicle being raised using a car jack in a car park or residential area, and a loud drilling or cutting sound coming from underneath the vehicle.

Sussex Police have issued an alert about recent catalytic converter thefts in Haywards Heath

To keep a catalytic converter safe owners can ask their car dealer for advice on locks or guards that are approved by the vehicle manufacturer and tested to Sold Secure Gold. People can also park in a garage overnight or park a commercial vehicle in a secure compound. If this is not possible, police advise drivers to park in a well-lit or overlooked area and try to park so the converter cannot be easily reached.

People are also advised to register their converter and mark it with a forensic marker to make it harder for thieves to dispose of.