Police warning after after dog becomes unwell following walk in ancient East Sussex wood

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 14:28 BST
Sussex Police said they have received a report of a dog becoming unwell after being walked in Views Wood, Uckfield.

Police said on the Lewes Police Facebook page that the incident happened on Thursday, January 18, and added that ‘similar reports’ have been made in Lewes and the surrounding area.

Lewes Police said: “Our neighbourhood policing team are aware and engaging with local partners. Appropriate action will be taken should there be any evidence of a wider health issue or criminal element. We advise the public to get in touch and report anything to us that we may need to know, by phoning 101 or reporting online.”

The Woodland Trust website describes Views Wood as a large, ancient wood on the northern edge of the Low Weald. It is between Uckfield and the Buxted Park Estate.

The Woodland Trust has been approached for comment.

