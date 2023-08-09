BREAKING
Police warning after pickpockets target Horsham charity shop

Police have issued a warning over pickpockets following a rise in thefts at a Horsham charity shop.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST

Officers say that there has been an increase in thefts from customers at Cancer Research’s shop in East Street.

Now they are urging people to be on their guard against the thieves.

Sussex Police say that pickpockets frequently operate in shops where people are more likely to be standing still and paying less attention to their belongings.

Police have issued a warning after an increase in pickpockets targeting a Horsham charity shop. Photo: National WorldPolice have issued a warning after an increase in pickpockets targeting a Horsham charity shop. Photo: National World
Police have issued a warning after an increase in pickpockets targeting a Horsham charity shop. Photo: National World

A spokesperson said: “Be more aware of your surroundings in busy shops and shopping centres because they’re ideal places for pickpockets, as it’s easier for them to brush past people, take items and blend into the crowd.”

Police say that pickpockets sometimes work in teams to distract the person they are targeting. They say that one tactic is where a group of them push up against a victim in a crowded shop or street then quickly reach into the victim’s pocket and steal their wallet, phone or purse. Most thefts only take a second or two.

“Pickpocket teams are adept at creating distractions,” said the spokesperson. “This could be anything from a game to a loud shout, all designed to avert your attention while an unseen accomplice steals your valuables. So do try not to be easily distracted.”