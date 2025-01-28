Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘large quantity’ of cannabis, a ‘significant sum’ of cash and a Rolex watch were all seized after the police stopped a vehicle in Worthing.

Sussex Police said officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) were on patrol in Tarring Road in the town on January 11.

"They saw a suspected drug deal taking place, involving the driver of a Renault Twingo and a passenger,” a police spokesperson said.

"The vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested, while officers on foot detained the passenger nearby in Eton Road.

“Two men were initially arrested, and deal bags of cannabis were seized.”

Following further enquiries, a ‘subsequent search’ was carried out at an address in The Drive, Hove, police said.

"Inside, police found a large quantity of cannabis, a significant sum of cash, and the Rolex watch worth tens of thousands of pounds,” the spokesperson added.

"The drugs, cash and items were seized as part of the investigation.”

Sussex Police confirmed that the driver of the Twingo – a 32-year-old man from Littlehampton – was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

The passenger, a 33-year-old man of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply, police said.

Police said a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man from Hove were arrested on suspicion of possessing class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply.

All four men have been bailed, pending further enquiries, police confirmed.

SEU Inspector Ollie Pullen said: “The initial arrests led to a flat being searched and the discovery of a large amount of drugs, cash and the high-value Rolex watch.

“Our officers are actively targeting organised criminals using our roads to facilitate their offending, and we are determined to disrupt the supply of drugs and other criminality which cause so much harm in our communities.”