Portland Road was closed to the public for roughly eight hours as a huge emergency police presence descended on the street.

Sussex Police have now confirmed that a man was arrested ‘on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear’.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We went to an address in Portland Road, Hove at 2.25pm to serve an arrest warrant on a man that was issued by Exeter Crown Court.

“He refused to come to the door when officers attended and was believed to be in possession of a firearm.

"We continued to negotiate with him throughout the afternoon and a section of the road was closed as a safety precaution.”

The man has now been ‘safely arrested’ on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear, according to Sussex Police.

The force said he was taken to hospital ‘to be checked over before going to custody’.

“The road has now re-opened and we thank the public for their patience while we dealt with the ongoing incident,” Sussex Police added.

