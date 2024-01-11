Potential crack cocaine and heroin dealer charged in Brighton after police patrols

A drugs suspect was charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in Brighton, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

At lunchtime, on January 4, Officers from the Specialist Enforcement Unit (SEU) noticed suspicious behaviour including suspected drug deals while on patrol in the St James’ Street area, as part of efforts to disrupt drug supply.

Two arrests were made in separate incidents as a consequence of the patrols and drugs and cash were seized and will be forfeited, a spokesperson said. One of those arrested was 18-year-old Shy Ponsonby-Way, formerly of a Brighton address, who was taken into police custody.

After an investigation by the Brighton Community Investigation Team, a spokesperson said, he was charged with two counts of possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply as well as with possession of cannabis, and acquiring or possessing criminal property. He appeared before Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday, January 5, where he was bailed to appear before Lewes Crown Court on February 2.