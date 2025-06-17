‘Potentially stolen’ motorbike recovered by police in Seaford

On Monday, June 16, police posted on Facebook: “Whilst on patrol in Seaford over the weekend, officers noticed a male leaving a local car park in a manner suggesting they were trying to avoid police.

“Alerted by their suspicious behaviour, officers conducted checks around the back of the car park where they located an abandoned motorbike.”

Police said officers believed the vehicle to be stolen so they conducted a search of the area for the person they saw earlier but did not find anyone.

Police said: “Enquiries made at the scene indicate the motorbike may be stolen and the bike has been recovered by police. Further enquiries will now be made by the local team to identify its rightful owner, as well as enquiries into identifying any potential suspects.”

1 . Seaford Lewes Police said they have recovered a 'potentially stolen' motorbike Photo: Lewes Police