It was reported on social media that a man working at Poundland in Montague Street was assaulted by a group of youths on Friday (February 3). Shoppers took to Facebook to share their shock and concern after witnessing the chaos unfold.
According to Poundland, this wasn’t the first time staff at its Worthing town centre store were targeted.
“Sadly one of our store colleagues in Worthing face two incidents last week involving the same violent customers,” a spokesperson for the national retailer said.
"As you would expect, he is badly shaken and we’re doing all we can to support him and the store team, including the provision of extra guards in the store.
“We’ve also been liaising with local police who, we’re sure, will do everything they can to find those responsible.
“None of our colleagues should face violence in the workplace for simply doing their job – we will leave no stone unturned in helping to track down those involved in both incidents.”
Poundland’s statement comes after Worthing town centre manager Sharon Clarke spoke out against the ‘deplorable and unacceptable’ behaviour of some young people in the town.
She said: “It is concerning that a few individuals are causing so much of an issue in town and violence to shop staff is deplorable and unacceptable.
"We know the police are dealing and we hope that they give this the priority it should be given, as anyone going to work should be able to do so without fear of crime.”
Sussex Police confirmed an investigation is underway. A spokesperson added: “Officers responded to a report of an assault at a premises in Montague Street, Worthing, at about 5pm on February 3.
“An investigation has been launched. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 1057 of 03/02.”
Chief Inspector Sarah Leadbeatter also issued a statement.
She said: “We continue to respond to concerns regarding anti-social behaviour from a small group of young people in and around the Worthing locality.