Power tools worth ‘approximately £3,000’ stolen from van in Burgess Hill

Power tools worth ‘approximately £3,000’ have been stolen from a van in Burgess Hill, police have said.

Sussex Police are seeking witnesses to the theft in Bridge Close, which occurred between 2am and 5am on Tuesday (June 24).

The force said the power toolboxes were discarded around the Burgess Hill Golf Club area.

Anyone who has any information about the stolen tools is asked to contact police.

Sussex Police have been made aware of a van that was broken into in Bridge Close, Burgess Hill. Picture courtesy of Google

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a van that was broken into in Bridge Close, Burgess Hill, which occurred between 2am and 5am on Tuesday 24 June.

“A number of power tools were stolen, worth approximately £3,000 and we are seeking any witnesses to the theft or anyone with relevant information or CCTV/doorbell camera footage to come forward.

“The power toolboxes were discarded around the area of Burgess Hill Golf Club and anyone who has any information about the stolen tools is urged to phone us on 101 or report using the online web forms https://orlo.uk/Zl8Db with any information, quoting crime reference number 47250121955.”