‘Powerful’ commercial fireworks stolen from Lewes

The fireworks were stolen on the night of Thursday/Friday (November 4/5) from a site at Landport recreation ground, where celebrations are due to be held on the Friday evening by the Commercial Square bonfire society, police said. The fireworks are in six cardboard boxes - two large, two medium and two small.

Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “These fireworks are more powerful than the average domestically purchased ones and should be used only by trained and responsible people.

“Whoever took them, or is present somewhere where they are set off, is at extra risk of serious injury and we ask anyone who knows where any of them are to leave them alone and get in touch with us right away.

The stolen fireworks