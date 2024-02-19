Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Berbers, 21, of Byatt Walk in Richmond-upon-Thames, attacked his victim – a girl under the age of 16 – in St Ann’s Well Gardens on the evening of Sunday, July 25, 2021.

"He had arranged to meet her after the pair had been communicating on social media,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

"After suggesting they walk through the park, he raped her before fleeing the scene, leaving her to seek help from members of the public nearby.

David Berbers, 21, of Byatt Walk in Richmond-upon-Thames, was jailed for 11-years. Photo: Sussex Police

“She was supported by medical professionals and specialist police officers, while an urgent investigation was launched.”

Police said Berbers was identified through his Instagram account and the phone number he used to contact the victim – as well as a ‘detailed description she provided’.

Urgent enquiries were carried out and he was arrested in London three days later on July 28, 2021, police said.

“He was subsequently charged with the rape of a girl under 16 in relation to the Hove incident,” the police spokesperson said.

"Berbers was also charged with two counts of rape and attempted rape as part of separate Metropolitan Police investigations, and possession of extreme pornography.”

At Kingston Crown Court on Monday, December 4, a jury found him guilty of three counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, police said.

Police said Berbers pleaded guilty to possession of extreme pornography.

At the same court on Friday (February 16), Berbers was jailed for 11-years and given a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Kerri Bartup said: “David Berbers is a predatory offender who has proven time and again to be a danger to women and girls.

“His young victim has shown incredible courage and resilience to first report the offence, and then to support the investigation through to its conclusion.

“I would also like to commend the quick-thinking members of the public who brought her to a place of safety on the day of the incident.

“If you are a victim of a sexual offence, please report it to us. You will be believed and supported, and we will do everything we can do get you justice.”