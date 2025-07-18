A ‘predatory’ child sex offender has been jailed after targeting a young girl in Lancing.

Sussex Police said James Wadhawan will spend ten years behind bars, after admitting sexual offences involving a teenage girl.

“Wadhawan, 35 – of Penalverne Crescent in Penzance – was issued with a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) in January 2024, following reports of inappropriate contact with teenager,” a police spokesperson said.

“On Saturday, March 9, 2024, police received a report of Wadhawan having been seen with the victim in Lancing.

James Wadhawan was described as a 'predatory offender', who 'targeted a young girl for his own vile gratification'. Photo: Sussex Police

“Officers engaged with the girl and her family, while Wadhawan was arrested later that evening. He was released on bail with strict conditions while further enquiries were carried out.

“On Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Wadhawan was found again with the girl on a bridge in Lancing and arrested.”

Police said Wadhawan was charged with two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl under 16, and one count of child abduction, and remanded in custody.

Wadhawan pleaded guilty to all charges at Lewes Crown Court on May 12 and, at Hove Trial Centre on Tuesday (July 1), was jailed for ten years, given an indefinite restraining order against the victim and will be a registered sex offender for life, police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mehdi Fallahi said: “James Wadhawan is a predatory offender who targeted a young girl for his own vile gratification.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude to the victim and her family for their bravery and unwavering commitment throughout the investigation, which played a vital role in putting a dangerous man behind bars. I would also like to commend Investigator Sophie Williams on her diligent investigation.

“Sussex Police remains committed to protecting women and girls, which includes close work with our partners to ensure young people are safe from grooming and exploitation.

“If you are a victim of sexual offending, please report it to us online or via 101. We will support you and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

DCI Fallahi reminded people to ‘always dial 999 in an emergency’.