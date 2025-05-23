Prison sentence for 17-year-old boy from East Sussex village after fatal stabbing in Hailsham

Sussex Police have announced that a 17-year-old boy who fatally stabbed a man in Hailsham can now be named.

Police confirmed that a judge has lifted reporting restrictions following the teen’s sentencing for manslaughter.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Rhys Hedges, 17, from Hellingly, was charged with the murder of 20-year-old Billy Ripley, who died after an altercation in August 2024. A jury at Lewes Crown Court found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter following a trial which concluded on Friday 28, March.

“The court heard that police were called to Vicarage Field in Hailsham at around 6.20pm on Thursday 29, August 2024, following reports of a man being stabbed.”

They said Billy was found lying in an alleyway near The Hailsham Club with a single stab wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics.

Police said: “Witnesses reported seeing the victim sitting on a bench in the town centre when Hedges approached. After a verbal exchange, the pair – who were known to each other – moved into the alleyway where the incident took place. CCTV footage showed an altercation between the two near the entrance to Hailsham Parish Church. Billy then staggered away, calling out he had been stabbed, before collapsing. The suspect fled the scene but was quickly identified and arrested at an address in Hailsham later that evening. He was subsequently charged and remanded in custody.”

Hedges was sentenced to eight years in prison minus time served at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, May 23.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of Sussex and Surrey Police’s Major Crime Team, said: “Billy lost his life in the most tragic circumstances, and our thoughts remain with his family, who have shown immense strength through this incredibly difficult time.

“We are grateful to the witnesses who came forward, and to everyone who supported the investigation. While nothing can bring Billy back, I hope today’s sentencing brings some measure of closure to his loved ones.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Loader, Sussex Police’s lead for knife crime and serious violence, said: “Knife crime has devastating consequences. One life lost is too many. Sussex remains a safe place, with knife crime rates well below the national average. But even one knife on the streets is too many. Please don’t carry a weapon – it endangers you and others. It's simply not worth the risk.”

Police have urged anyone with concerns around knife crime, or people who may be carrying knives in public, to contact police at www.sussex.police.uk or by calling via 101. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always dial 999 in an emergency.