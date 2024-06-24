Prisoner on the run could be in Sussex - 'Do not approach him and call 999'

TVP Aylesbury Vale launched an appeal last night (Sunday, June 23), asking the public to help trace a man who ‘absconded from HMP Springhill’.

"Darren Burdfield is around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build,” a police statement read.

"He has a tribal tattoo on his neck and right arm as well as Chinese writing on his left arm.

“Burdfield was last seen wearing a tight, white T-shirt and blue jeans. He is known to frequent Worthing, West Sussex.

"If you see Burdfield, do not approach him and 999 instead. If you know where he is or may have seen him, 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240295077.”

The social media appeal was shared by Adur and Worthing Police.

Its post read: “Have you seen Darren Burdfield, who may be in Worthing?

“If you see Burdfield, do not approach him and call 999.”