Prisoner on the run from South Yorkshire has links to Sussex

A wanted man, who absconded from a prison in South Yorkshire, could be in Sussex.

Officers in Doncaster have appealed for help to find wanted man Noel Ward.

Ward is wanted after absconding from HMP Hatfield on Wednesday, October 8.

South Yorkshire Police said the 39-year-old was serving a sentence for conspiracy to defraud. He was released on temporary licence and ‘failed to report back at the given date and time’, police said.

A Sussex Police social media post – on Wednesday, October 22 – read: “Can you help our colleagues from South Yorkshire Police in their search for wanted Noel Ward?”

Sussex Police confirmed Ward had links to the county but could not say exactly where.

Police officers have been carrying out ‘extensive enquiries’ to trace Ward, since he absconded from an open prison.

“We are now asking for help from anyone has seen or spoken to him recently, or knows where he may be staying,” an appeal from South Yorkshire Police read.

"Ward is described as a white man, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, with brown short hair and stubble. He is known to go by the names John Ward, Patrick Noel Christopher Ward, Noel Coke and Noel James Coyle. He has links to locations across the country.

“If you see Ward, please do not approach him but instead call 999.”

If you have any other information about where Ward might be, you can contact the police via a new online live chat, a website portal or by calling 101. You are asked to quote investigation number 14/177145/25 when you get in touch.

You can access the online portal at https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/something-else/tell-us-seen-missing-person/

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Call 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org/