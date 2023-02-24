Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Prisoner on the run in West Sussex

A prisoner, who was serving sentence for the supply of Class A drugs, is on the run in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
14 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 5:47pm

According to Sussex Police, Abdul Jalloh absconded from HMP Ford open prison, near Arundel, on Thursday morning (February 23)

The 36-year-old was serving a sentence for the supply of Class A drugs, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: "Abdul is described as being 5ft 11in, slight build, has a goatee style beard, a scar near one of his eyebrows and has a tattoo on his left arm which says ‘Harmony’.”

Most Popular
Abdul Jalloh absconded from HMP Ford open prison, near Arundel on Thursday morning. Photo: Sussex Police

Anyone with information of Jalloh’s whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial number 587 of 23/02.

Have you read?: Tesco Express incident: Female member of staff 'verbally abused and pushed’ by shoplifter

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

REVEALED: The top ten most booked restaurants in West Sussex

Significant drop in number of young people entering justice system in Sussex

Pictures: Sussex village home with ‘stunning sea and beach views’ listed for sale