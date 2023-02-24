According to Sussex Police, Abdul Jalloh absconded from HMP Ford open prison, near Arundel, on Thursday morning (February 23)
The 36-year-old was serving a sentence for the supply of Class A drugs, police said.
A spokesperson added: "Abdul is described as being 5ft 11in, slight build, has a goatee style beard, a scar near one of his eyebrows and has a tattoo on his left arm which says ‘Harmony’.”
Anyone with information of Jalloh’s whereabouts is asked to call Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial number 587 of 23/02.
