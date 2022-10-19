Edit Account-Sign Out
Prisoner still on the run in West Sussex — dial 999 if you see him

Police officers are continuing to search for a prisoner, on the run in West Sussex.

By Sam Morton
4 minutes ago

Wesley Toms is wanted for arrest after absconding from Ford Open Prison during the night of Tuesday, August 2.

The 43-year-old is serving a sentence for fraud, burglary and travel on a railway without payment, Sussex Police said.

A spokesperson added: “Toms is described as a white man, of an average build, with dark coloured hair that has been cut short. He has blue eyes and may have a thin goatee and moustache.

Wesley Toms is wanted for arrest after absconding from Ford Open Prison during the night of Tuesday, August 2. Photo: Sussex Police

“He is also known to have links to the Avon and Somerset area, specifically Southmead and Bristol.

“If you see him or have any information that could lead to his arrest, contact police via 999, quoting serial 201 of 08/02.”

