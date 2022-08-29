Proactive police operation to tackle driving offences on the M25 records over 200 violations

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing and Commercial Vehicle Unit used an unmarked HGV lorry from National Highways, as well as unmarked police cars, to catch law breakers in the act.

In total, 196 stops were made and 240 offences identified between July 18 and 24, with roughly one third (36 per cent) for mobile phone use and another third (33 per cent) for not wearing a seatbelt.

As a result, 16 drivers were summonsed to court and a staggering 145 traffic offence reports were recorded.

A covert road safety campaign on the M25 last month resulted in a total of 247 police interventions for offences such as mobile phone use, not wearing a seatbelt and multi-tasking whilst behind the wheel. Picture by Jon Rigby

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We regularly carry out these targeted operations alongside our usual roads policing operations, and we are disappointed each time to see just how many people are still committing basic driving offences despite knowing the dangers.

“I would like to thank all Surrey and Sussex Officers who work tirelessly all year round to make our roads safer for everyone. Each intervention is a chance to prevent a devastating collision, protect a life and make a careless driver think twice.