A shoplifter who stole alcohol from Gatwick airport has been sent to prison.

Scales of Justice

Liam Cover, 41, of Heathfield Road, London, indicated a plea of guilty to stealing alcohol, worth £53, from Marks and Spencer at Gatwick Airport on September 2, last year.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing food and drink, worth £93.25, from Marks and Spencer at Gatwick Airport South Terminal on August 27. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was that he ‘was operating as a professional criminal and had shown a flagrant disregard for court orders’.

