Prolific Bognor Regis burglar jailed for eight months
Tristram Francis, of Felpham Road, in Bognor Regis, was charged with two business burglaries and one charge of going equipped after officers found him in possession of a hammer, crowbar, Stanley knife and a screwdriver. He was in breach of a suspended sentence for a range of similar offences, Sussex Police said.
Appearing before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on April 28, he pleaded guilty to all three charges and was jailed for a total of eight months. The court heard how the theft was reported at 2am on 26 April after an alarm sounded at the Co-op store in Pagham.
Officers attended, viewed the CCTV footage, and found Francis nearby, still wearing the same clothes as in the CCTV footage.
A police spokesperson said he had smashed his way into the front of the shop in order to steal alcohol and charity collection boxes containing cash, before leaving the area.
Speaking after the case, District Commander Chief Inspector William Keating-Jones said: “We understand the impact that crime and anti-social behaviour have in our communities, including in Bognor town centre.
“We are stepping up our high-visibility patrols in Bognor and working closely with businesses and partner agencies to tackle these problems and to prevent new offences being committed.
“I am pleased that the quick action of our officers ensured we were able to arrest Francis and bring him into custody.
“We welcome the custodial sentence imposed, and we continue to encourage anyone impacted by crime and anti-social behaviour to report it to us.”