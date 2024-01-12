'Prolific' burglar charged with 14 offences following 'spree of criminality' in Sussex

A ‘prolific’ burglar has been sentenced and charged with 14 offences following a ‘spree of criminality’, Sussex Police have said.

Jason Turner, 40, of The Crestway, Brighton, was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment last Friday (January 5) following an 11-day trial last year, Sussex Police said.

In November 2023, Turner was found guilty of ten charges of burglary, two of theft, one of actual bodily harm, and one of possession of a knife, a spokesperson for the force confirmed. According to police, the offences spanned from January 12 to February 9, 2023, across 13 locations throughout Brighton.

The police spokesperson said: “To start off his series of crimes, in the early hours of January 12, Turner forcefully entered a travel agent in Western Road. He stole a TV, computers, and a vacuum cleaner before making his escape.

"Despite stealing a vacuum cleaner, this certainly wasn't a clean getaway. After undergoing forensic examination, Turner's fingerprints were found at the scene, which later linked him to the crime.

"Four days later, on January 16, Turner entered a shop in Station Road, Hove, where he stole a mobile phone. After being confronted on the street by a member of staff, Turner headbutted the victim, committing actual bodily harm.

"Police attended the scene, and Turner was spoken to about the incident. Turner claimed to be the victim in the incident but, following further enquiries, a warrant was issued for his arrest and police proactively tried to locate him.

"On the evening of January 24, Turner entered a pub in York Place under the guise of needing to use the bathroom.

"The pub was empty as it was about to close for the evening and Turner used this as an opportunity to steal the takings from the till. Spotting what was happening, a staff member confronted Turner and tried to prevent him taking the cash, but was told, ‘If you do, you’ll get hurt’.

Turner then made a swift getaway.”

Police said Turner went on to target multiple hotels in Brighton and Hove, as well as a takeaway and clothes shop before being located and arrested at his home on suspicion of five burglaries, as well as one count of actual bodily harm and one of theft.

Turner was interviewed and then released on conditional bail while further necessary enquiries were undertaken, Sussex Police added.

"On the evening of February 8, Turner restarted his spree of criminality when he broke a window at a restaurant in Gloucester Street. He was seen by a member of the public reaching into the window and was later found to have stolen money from the till,” the spokesperson said.

"The next day (February 9) at around 5am, Turner attempted to enter a shop in Kensington Gardens. He caused significant damage to the doors but failed to enter the premises.

"Later that day, Turner threatened a taxi driver with a knife near Volks Railway on Madeira Drive after the driver asked for the fare payment. Turner threatened the victim, stating, "If you don't want me to cut you open then just go".

"The victim called the police, and the suspect was quickly apprehended at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife and taken to custody.

"While in custody, he was also arrested for two further burglaries. The following day, Turner was charged and remanded until his court date on October 30.”

While awaiting his court date, Turner was linked to four further offences, police said. CCTV and forensic breakthroughs placed him at the scenes of each crime, and he was charged soon after, creating a final tally of 14 offences, the force added.

Detective Constable James Botting said: "Turner is a prolific offender with a repeated desire to follow a path of criminality.

"He has targeted addresses throughout the city without a thought about the impact he causes or the lasting trauma these crimes cause his victims.“This was an incredibly complex series of crimes, with multiple investigations taking place at the same time, all leading towards Turner being the culprit.“With 13 locations, and 14 offences, huge levels of resourcing were required to thoroughly investigate and tie together the crimes.“Not only was there an incredible amount of teamwork seen from departments within Sussex Police, but from the public who played a key role in providing useful information to support the numerous investigations.

