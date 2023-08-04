Prolific burglar jailed after leading police on ‘dangerous car chase’ along A23

Sussex Police said a man has been jailed for his role in a series of burglaries, thefts and criminal damage in Brighton and Hove, and for leading police on a dangerous car chase along the A23.

Police said that on January 9 they received a report of a car having been stolen from Hove after a burglary.

Police said they launched an investigation and located the stolen vehicle, a Kia Sportage, on January 15, which officers pursued along the A23.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The car, driven by 33-year-old Daniel Laverty of Maskelyn Close in Battersea, led officers and the NPAS helicopter at high speed before crashing. Laverty was arrested at the scene and released on conditional bail while enquiries continued.

Sussex Police said 33-year-old Daniel Laverty, of Maskelyn Close in Battersea, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison

“Two days later, in the early hours of Tuesday, 17 January, Laverty and an accomplice embarked on a stealing spree across Brighton and Hove, starting with damage and theft from a vehicle in Gordon Close, a burglary in Rutland Gardens – during which a car was stolen – and another burglary at a property in Clermont Terrace.

“The offenders were interrupted during one of the burglaries by a woman who went downstairs to find them in her house, while her two children and a friend slept upstairs. She chased them from the building, where she was threatened with violence. Laverty was arrested and subsequently charged with two counts of burglary, three counts of theft, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, theft from a motor vehicle, failing to provide a specimen for analysis and possession of Class A drugs.”

Police said that at Hove Trial Centre on Wednesday, July 26, Laverty pleaded or was found guilty of all charges, except one count of theft, which police said was discontinued and entered as not guilty.

The Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Throughout the trial Laverty claimed to have no knowledge of any of the burglaries or vehicle thefts, despite being captured on doorbell footage at the scene of one of the crimes. He was sentenced on the same day to seven and a half years in prison.”