Prolific Crawley shop thief sentenced for latest offences

A prolific shop thief has been sentenced over his latest offences in Crawley, police have said.

Sussex Police said Kenny Grubb was the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order, preventing his access to stores in the Ifield area and the wider town.

But the 33-year-old was arrested again after breaching the order not to enter stores.

This month, police said he entered the Co-op store in Ifield Drive and repeatedly stole items from inside.

But he appeared in court and has been jailed for one year for his crimes.

District Commander Chief Inspector Steve Turner said: “We are determined to prevent shop thefts and work with businesses, so we are pleased that a prolific offender is now behind bars.”

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on June 18, Grubb, of Midhurst Close, Ifield, admitted four shop thefts, four breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order, and possession of cannabis.

The court was told how he had entered the same Co-op store in Ifield Drive four times between 6 June and 17 June.

On June 6 he entered the store at 6.45pm and was seen filling a duffle bag with beer and washing detergents before leaving without any making any attempt to pay.

On June 7 at 5.45pm he entered and stole food and alcohol.

On June 14 at 10pm he pushed his way into the store as shutters were being lowered, stealing beer and energy drinks before leaving.

Then on June 17 at 7am he was seen stealing meat and beer.

Sussex Police said Grubb was arrested and identified for the thefts, and for being in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

District commander Steve Turner added: “Officers are working closely with businesses to tackle shoplifting offences in Crawley.

“We understand how retail crime has an ongoing impact on the public and for staff working in shops in the town.

“Grubb had already been identified, arrested and prosecuted for these crimes, leading to him being the subject of a CBO.

“The terms meant he was not to enter commercial retail premises in the town without permission from security guards, and he was given specific exclusions for businesses including the Co-op, Tesco, Morrison’s, and Greggs.

“Grubb continued to breach this order and was swiftly arrested again, so we are pleased that he has now serving a custodial sentence.

“We continue to encourage the public to report retail crime to us, to help us take effective action to prosecute offenders.”