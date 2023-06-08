A prolific shoplifter who targeted businesses across East Sussex has been jailed, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Stephen Wood was sentenced to ten months in prison for 21 separate shoplifting incidents when he appeared at court on Tuesday 23 May.

His spate of offending also activated a suspended sentence, meaning he will serve a total of 34 months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wood had been identified by police as being responsible for multiple shopliftings in the district and attempts to arrest him were ongoing.

A prolific shoplifter who targeted businesses across East Sussex has been jailed, Sussex Police have confirmed.

A public appeal for information on his whereabouts was issued, resulting in a member of the public calling police when they found him hiding in their garden shed.

Wood was arrested and charged with 21 counts of theft. This included multiple thefts from Tesco in North Street, Hailsham, and Co-op stores in Heathfield, Peacehaven, Bexhill, Horsebridge, Seaford and Newhaven.

He stole items including hoovers, a television, boxes of hair straighteners and electric razors, alcohol, cigarettes, toys, and bedding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, he stole almost £5,000 worth of products during February, March and into April 2023.

Wood, 33, and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all offences and was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court.

Detective Sergeant Richard Breeze, of Eastbourne CID, said: “Stephen Wood caused significant harm to business across our district and we are pleased to see the persistent nature of his offending reflected in this sentence.

“I’d like to thank staff at the businesses affected for reporting the incidents to us and for their continued support bringing the case to court, and the member of the public who reported Wood’s whereabouts that enabled our officers to bring him into custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad