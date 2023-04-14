Prolific Eastbourne shoplifter given jail sentence after pleading guilty to 11 charges

A prolific shoplifter who targeted businesses in Eastbourne Old Town has been given a prison sentence, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Adam Summerford stole items from Co-op, Sainsbury’s and The Post Office on multiple occasions from November 2022 until this January.

Police said Summerford, 33, of no fixed address, was clearly identified on CCTV and could be named by staff members after every occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He was subsequently arrested, charged with 11 counts of theft and remanded in custody.

Sussex Police said Adam Summerford was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment

“Summerford, who was already on a suspended sentence for theft, appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 20 March and was sentenced to 32 weeks’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to all 11 charges at an earlier hearing. He was also ordered to pay £515 compensation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Community Support Officer Julian Williams, from the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Summerford is well-known for his previous offences of shoplifting in the area and could therefore be easily identified by staff who reported the incidents to us. This led to him being arrested by officers, and he was remanded in custody to prevent him from re-offending and causing further harm to our communities.

“I welcome this custodial sentence, which shows Sussex Police will not tolerate business crime, and we will continue to work alongside the business community to protect them from harm and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police has its own Business Crime Team (BCT), which tackles business crime and provides support for businesses in the area.

The team works closely with partners like the Business Crime Reduction Partnership and Safer Sussex Business Partnership (SSBP), businesses themselves, and customers to bring intelligence together across the county.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who launched the SSBP in February 2020, said: “Shoplifting is never a victimless crime and should not be dismissed as ‘low-level’ because the negative impact it has and the harm it causes is high. It’s clear that this prolific offender, who caused major distress to shop staff and their customers, thought he would continually get away with it and go unchallenged.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad