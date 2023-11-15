BREAKING

Prolific Horley drug dealer sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

A prolific drug dealer is facing the next three-and-a-half years behind bars after he was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Friday (November 10), Surrey Police have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 15th Nov 2023, 12:22 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 12:26 GMT
Police said Craig Gabriel, 31, from Horley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine.

Surrey Police said Gabriel was first stopped and searched by officers on May, 4 2020 on Reigate High Street when he was arrested after a mobile phone was found hidden in his car and his passenger had attempted to hide £700 in cash in a local park.

Work on the phone uncovered cocaine supply messages sent between March and May 2020, police added.

Craig Gabriel (DOB: 17.09.91) from Horley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine. Picture courtesy of Surrey PoliceCraig Gabriel (DOB: 17.09.91) from Horley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police
Following this, earlier this year, Gabriel was investigated by Surrey Police once again for cannabis supply following a search warrant that was carried out at his workplace in Smallfield.

Cannabis oil was found along with drug supply messages on phones that were seized, Surrey Police added.

If you are concerned about drug use or drug dealing in your area, contact Surrey Police online or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.