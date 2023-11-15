Prolific Horley drug dealer sentenced after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs

A prolific drug dealer is facing the next three-and-a-half years behind bars after he was sentenced at Guildford Crown Court on Friday (November 10), Surrey Police have reported.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said Craig Gabriel, 31, from Horley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine.

Surrey Police said Gabriel was first stopped and searched by officers on May, 4 2020 on Reigate High Street when he was arrested after a mobile phone was found hidden in his car and his passenger had attempted to hide £700 in cash in a local park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work on the phone uncovered cocaine supply messages sent between March and May 2020, police added.

Craig Gabriel (DOB: 17.09.91) from Horley pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Following this, earlier this year, Gabriel was investigated by Surrey Police once again for cannabis supply following a search warrant that was carried out at his workplace in Smallfield.

Cannabis oil was found along with drug supply messages on phones that were seized, Surrey Police added.