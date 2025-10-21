Prolific shop thief who took items worth nearly £900 from Co-op and Tesco banned from stores in Crawley and Horley

A prolific shop thief who stole items worth nearly £900 from Co-op and Tesco has been banned from stores in Crawley and Horley.

Sussex Police said Max Huggett, 34, who has 15 previous convictions, was identified on CCTV.

He appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on October 17 where he was made the subject of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Police said the order bans him from all Tesco stores in Crawley, West Sussex, and in Horley in Surrey, bans him from all Co-op stores in Crawley, bans him from Next in Crawley, and bans him from remaining on any retail premises in the county of Sussex if asked to leave by shop staff.

Sussex Police said Huggett, of Steyning Close, Northgate, was ordered to complete six months of drug rehabilitation treatment and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions as part of a 16-week suspended sentence.

The court was told how the offences dated from April to September this year, with Huggett entering retail premises including Tesco stores, Co-op stores, and an Applegreen petrol station.

In total, Sussex Police said he admitted 11 counts of shop theft and one count of burglary of a commercial premises.

Speaking after the case, Crawley District Commander Chief Inspector Steven Turner said: “Huggett has a prolific thief in stores in Sussex, targeting them to steal food items and laundry products in particular.

“CCTV showed him entering stores, often carrying a rucksack of plastic bag, filling it with items, then leaving the store without payment.

“We understand the impact of shoplifting on businesses and shopworkers and we are committed to investigating all reasonable lines of enquiry when reports are received.

“We are working closely with businesses and partners throughout Sussex to improve how crimes are reported and to make full use of available technology to identify, arrest and charge offenders.

“Anyone impacted by shop theft is asked to report it to us, because consistent reporting helps us to understand where harm is happening and to identify prolific offenders.

“In this case, we are pleased that Huggett has received a Criminal Behaviour Order, and we urge members of the public to report any breaches to us by calling 101.”