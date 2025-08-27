Prolific shop thieves who stole nearly £4,000 worth of items from shops in West Sussex sentenced

Two men who stolen nearly £4,000 worth of items from shops in West Sussex have been sentenced.

Sussex Police said Luke Wolfe-England, 31, and Theo Wolfe-England, 25, stole from numerous stores in the county.

Police said the offending for the prolific duo was mainly concentrated in Horsham, Crawley, and Worthing – but they also committed offences in Pulborough, Storrington, and Rustington.

Both men admitted numerous shop theft offences in court following an investigation by officers from Worthing and Horsham Response Investigation Team.

Theo Wolfe-England was sentenced to eight months in prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 15, both men appeared for sentence.

Sussex Police said Luke Wolfe-England, formerly of Eyles Close, Horsham, admitted 38 shop theft offences, one attempted shop theft, and one burglary other than a dwelling.

Theo Wolfe-England, of no fixed address, admitted 34 shop theft offences, one count of vehicle interference, and one burglary other than a dwelling, the force added.

Police said the offences largely ranged from February to June this year.

Inspector Andrew Bryant said: “These defendants were responsible for dozens of offences and shop thefts.

“We understand the concerns that shoplifting has for both retailers and the public, and we work in partnership to trace offenders and gather evidence to prosecute them.

“This case shows our determination to catch prolific offenders, and they had no choice but to plead guilty in court.”

Sussex Police said Luke Wolfe-England was remanded in custody in July before the hearing in August, and was sentenced to a community order requiring him to complete six months of drugs rehabilitation treatment, and 20 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement sessions.

Meanwhile, Theo Wolfe-England was sentenced to eight months in prison.