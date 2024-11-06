Prolific shoplifter among multiple arrests made during business crime week of action across Sussex

Noel Sullivan was one of several targets identified by Sussex Police as repeatedly causing harm to the business community in recent months.

As a result, his arrest was prioritised during the Safer Business Action (SaBA) week, which ran from October 14-20 .

The 43-year-old, of Franklin Road, Brighton, was arrested just two days into the operation, after the store he targeted – Co-Op in London Road, Brighton – reported him for several offences.

In total, he stole £330.80 worth of goods including sweets, biscuits, meat and alcoholic drinks from the premises between August 23 and September 28.

He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 16, where he pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft from a shop, and was released on conditional bail until Friday, November 8 for sentencing.

Sullivan was among 23 people arrested during SaBA, a national initiative which is run annually and supported by forces locally.

Its main aims are to engage with retailers to ensure they know how to protect themselves from business crime and how to report an incident, and to enforce legislation around offenders – in particular prolific shoplifters.

Across West Sussex, PCSOs demonstrated their support to the local business community by speaking to shop workers and the public, including in Worthing.

In Crawley, the police ‘pod’ was used effectively to provide a visible reassurance in the town centre.

And in Horsham, PCSOs joined the South East Cyber Resilience Centre (SECRC) to advise local businesses on how they can protect themselves online.

In Chichester on October 17, a man was stopped and searched in a vehicle, after a shoplifting was reported.

Mark Budgen, 45, of Avondale Road, Portsmouth, was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of shoplifting from Lakeland in Chichester, taking a BMW without the owner’s consent and driving while uninsured.

He has been bailed with conditions to appear before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on November 19.

In East Sussex, police supported the launch of the newly formed Business Crime Reduction Partnership in Rother.

Meanwhile, officers conducted targeted patrols at known hot-spot areas in Eastbourne, where six suspects were arrested. And the arrests weren’t limited to SaBA, as another prolific offender Ioannis Anexiou was arrested the following week and jailed for multiple offences.

Further arrests were made in the Lewes, Rother, Wealden and Hastings districts.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team visited a number of premises in Lewes not only to highlight SaBA, but also to support those who have been victims or witnesses of antisocial behaviour.

And PCSOs visited both national and independent retailers across East Sussex to discuss the week of action and to raise awareness of the DISC app, which enables employees to report incidents directly to police at the click of a button.

In Brighton, police joined partners to raise awareness of retail crime and to provide support to the business community.

The headteacher of Dorothy Stringer School was invited to join police on patrol in the London Road area, which is particularly vulnerable to theft and antisocial behaviour offences.

More than £2,000 worth of suspected stolen clothing was recovered from a vehicle after police received intelligence of a group of people shoplifting across the city; five people were arrested and released on bail as enquiries continue.

Chris Neilson, the force lead for business crime, said: “Sussex Police actively supported the national business crime week of action with officers across the force, supported by the business crime team, actively engaging directly with our businesses around reporting, undertaking hot spot patrols and targeting prolific offenders impacting retailers.

“Enforcement activity was part of the approach, with 23 individuals arrested resulting in multiple charges and court appearances.

“Working closely with businesses, local authorities and Business Crime Reduction Partnerships (BCRPs) across Sussex during the week saw successful intensification activity to disrupt prolific offenders impacting local businesses.”

Messages were also posted across the force’s social media channels throughout the week to update the public on our activity, and to advise what they can do if the witness a crime.

Mr Neilson added: “We would always encourage shop workers, business owners and the local community to report offences to us so we can gather intelligence to help prevent, detect and respond to crime.

“If you are a victim or witness to any crime, you can report it online or via 101, or dial 999 in an emergency.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “SaBA week is a great opportunity to highlight the year-round efforts of police and partners across the country to tackle retail crime and the abuse of shopworkers.”

“The negative impact of retail crime is having a corrosive effect on our high streets and tackling it remains a priority.

“Our dedicated Business Crime Team in Sussex are encouraging retailers to report all crimes in or outside their stores and providing advice on prevention and the use of apps like DISC to quickly share information on suspects and offenders.

“At a national level, I have worked closely with retailers and policing through our Pegasus partnership to make significant improvements in both understanding and tackling retail crime.

“Using advanced technology and standing up specialist police resources within the OPAL team, we are now mapping and targeting organised retail crime groups more effectively than ever before.

“The week aims to remind the public that shop theft, regardless of the value of the item, will not be tolerated in Sussex and that any violence shown towards our hard-working retailers, will be met with tough consequences.”

